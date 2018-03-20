Asheville City Council unanimously replaces city manager

Asheville City Council announced that they unanimously decided to replace the city manager.

Effective at close of business on Tuesday, Gary Jackson would be replaced by interim city manager Cathy Ball.

"We appreciate the many successes Gary has brought Asheville in his 13 years here," a city spokesperson said. "However, we believe that making this change now is in the City and his best interests."

Ball will serve as the interim manager until a new city manager is selected.

Officials said the city is under Jackson's contract agreement, they are obligated to continue to provide his salary and benefits for six months unless he starts working for another employer.

