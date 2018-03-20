District: Special needs students aboard Greenville County School bus in crash with tractor-trailer

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to the scene of a crash involving a Greenville County School bus with special needs students on board on Tuesday.

Troopers said the bus collided with a tractor-trailer and a power pole was also involved, knocking out power in the area. The crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. on Fairview Road near Rivers Edge Circle.

A spokesperson for Greenville County Schools said four special needs students were aboard the bus in addition to a driver and a special needs aide. There were no serious injuries on the bus, although one child was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Duke Energy reported an outage affecting nearly 1,000 customers in the area of Fairview Road after the crash. Crews are currently on scene working to repair the issue.

Below is the full statement from Greenville County Schools:

According to the GCS Transportation Department there were four special needs students on board in addition to the driver and a special needs aide. The students attend Sara Collins Elementary and Washington Center. Their parents have been contacted. There were no serious injuries to the occupants of the bus. One child is being transported to the hospital by EMS as a precaution. The bus center reports that the wreck occurred at 3:17 on Fairview Road, just south of the intersection with McFadden Drive. The bus driver reports that the other vehicle slid into the side of the bus. Further information will need to come from the Highway Patrol.

