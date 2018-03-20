Greer 'Touch A Truck' event makes special stop for Upstate deputy's son battling leukemia

The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
Two Michigan parents turned their son over to authorities after they say he confessed to planning a school shooting.More >
Two Michigan parents turned their son over to authorities after they say he confessed to planning a school shooting.More >
A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.More >
A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.More >
Greenville County deputies say a homeowner shot a man who broke into a Travelers Rest home with a knife Monday night.More >
Greenville County deputies say a homeowner shot a man who broke into a Travelers Rest home with a knife Monday night.More >
A mother left her two children at home in Pennsylvania while she vacationed more than 1,000 miles away, according to police.More >
A mother left her two children at home in Pennsylvania while she vacationed more than 1,000 miles away, according to police.More >
On March 20, DQ is handing out one free small vanilla cone to customers.More >
On March 20, DQ is handing out one free small vanilla cone to customers.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff said deputies fatally shot a man who charged at them with a large butcher knife near downtown Greenville Monday evening.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff said deputies fatally shot a man who charged at them with a large butcher knife near downtown Greenville Monday evening.More >
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >
The Greenville County Coroner confirms a fatal car accident involving a pedestrian Monday night.More >
The Greenville County Coroner confirms a fatal car accident involving a pedestrian Monday night.More >
The owner of a Copper River Grill restaurant said he has no idea what motivated a former employee to release hundreds of crickets inside his restaurant.More >
The owner of a Copper River Grill restaurant said he has no idea what motivated a former employee to release hundreds of crickets inside his restaurant.More >
Each spring, the South Carolina Association of School Administrators names a few schools in the state that offer excellent instruction, leaders and community involvement.More >
Each spring, the South Carolina Association of School Administrators names a few schools in the state that offer excellent instruction, leaders and community involvement.More >
Greer CPW surprised Amari Kalu, who was diagnosed with leukemia on March 8th, by bringing their Touch-A-truck event to his neighborhood so he could attend it.More >
Greer CPW surprised Amari Kalu, who was diagnosed with leukemia on March 8th, by bringing their Touch-A-truck event to his neighborhood so he could attend it.More >
An officer involved shooting captured near downtown Greenville.More >
An officer involved shooting captured near downtown Greenville.More >
USC Gamecocks women's basketball team defeats Virginia, 66-56, and heads to Sweet 16 for 6th time in past 7 seasons. (3/18/18)More >
USC Gamecocks women's basketball team defeats Virginia, 66-56, and heads to Sweet 16 for 6th time in past 7 seasons. (3/18/18)More >
Clemson faces off against Auburn in round 2 of the NCAA tournament.More >
Clemson faces off against Auburn in round 2 of the NCAA tournament.More >
Fight hunger in Greenville and abroad with the CROP 5K Hunger Walk.More >
Fight hunger in Greenville and abroad with the CROP 5K Hunger Walk.More >
It's a beautiful day to beat childhood cancer with St. Baldrick's!More >
It's a beautiful day to beat childhood cancer with St. Baldrick's!More >