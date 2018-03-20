Upstate high school named one of Palmetto's Finest

Four of our Upstate schools were finalists for a very prestigious award, and today, one of those schools was declared Palmetto's Finest.

Chapman High School in Inman learned they were picked for the award on Tuesday afternoon. The Spartanburg District 1 school is one of five winning schools across South Carolina.

The Palmetto's Finest Award is given to four or five South Carolina schools that demonstrate excellent instruction, leaders, and community involvement.

SLIDESHOW: Upstate school among winners of 2018 Palmetto's Finest Awards

Today the winners were announced in a live stream to each of the 12 finalist schools, and it was an exciting moment for Chapman High's Principal, Ty Dawkins.

"I was super pumped and super excited," Dawkins said. "It's an incredible feeling to be announced as 2018 Palmetto's Finest, but is very important for the students to work hard and the teachers to work hard, that way they can work hard for this community and for Chapman High School."

In total, four Upstate schools were finalists. Brushy Creek Elementary School, Westcliffe Elementary School, J.L. Mann High School, all in Greenville County. And Chapman High School in Spartanburg District 1.

The Palmetto's Finest award involves an intense application process, including a 20-page application and onsite examination visit by a review committee.

Here is a list of the award winners:

Batesburg-Leesville Elementary in Batesburg-Leesville, Lexington District Three

Joseph R. Pye Elementary in Ladson, Dorchester District Two

Chapin Middle in Chapin, Lexington-Richland District Five

Chapman High in Inman, Spartanburg District One

Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology in Darlington, Darlington County Schools

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.