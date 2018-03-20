Cold blast arrives, along with heavy mountain snow

Snow is back for the mountains tonight as another Nor’easter impacts the northeast. The Upstate will get a little rain and much colder temps by middle of this week.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect along the TN border, and many counties are under a winter weather advisory including Buncombe. 4-6 inches of snow will fall in the high mountains, with 1-2 farther south.

A cool rain will push into the Upstate as snow fall in the mountains. Wednesday morning will be chilly with lows down to 40 in the Upstate and 32 in the mountains with snow falling. Breezy conditions dominate through the day with highs in the 50s for the Upstate and low 40s in western NC.

Thursday will be slightly milder with highs reaching the low 60s in the Upstate and right around 50 in the mountains. It stays dry and slightly cooler than normal into the weekend, with small rain chances getting back into the forecast.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.