Close friends of man killed during officer-involved shooting say it 'makes no sense'

Cell phone video captures some of the last moments of Jermaine Massey's life. Charles Miles says he couldn't see everything, but it didn't end well.

"They tased him, oh so many times," Miles said. "I heard anywhere from 4 to 5 shots... saw him when he fell on the ground and all officers ran toward him. They really shot that boy like a dog."

VIDEO: Cell phone video captures scene of deadly officer-involved shooting

Miles say talked to Massey the day before the shooting and Massey complained about his legs and being in pain.

"Both of his legs were messed up real bad," he said. "Since I've been living over here, I never have seen anything like that a day in my life."

Investigators say they got a 911 call about a disturbance at a home on Third Avenue in Greenville County where a man threatened those inside. Investigators say when Massey came outside, he had a knife.

Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis says deputies responded to the scene around 5:40 p.m. on Monday.

"If someone has a knife within 30 feet of you, they can close that distance very, very quickly. Whether you exercise lethal option or less lethal option at that point, you're still going to get stabbed or cut." Lewis said.

John Evans says it didn't happen that way.

"They're trying to say it's some hostage thing- one time they said it's a hostage then the next thing they say it's a domestic dispute," Evans said.

He says his daughter is Massey's fiancee' and they have children who he says happened to be in the front yard when investigators shot and killed Massey. Deputies say they removed the family from the home through the front door to get them away from Massey.

"Everybody has a day to die, but he didn't have to die like that," Evans said."It just didn't make no sense."

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say they tried to negotiate with Massey and asked him to drop the knife, but the sheriff says he acted erratic and he continued to approach them.

"They tried to back up as he was armed. They obviously did not want to engage him with lethal options if they didn't have to," Lewis said.

Those who knew and loved Massey say it didn't have to end the way it did.

"I'll miss his character and I'll miss him period because he was just like a son to me," Evans said.

