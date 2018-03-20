Dog shelter ordinance passed by Greenville Co. Council

On Tuesday, Greenville County Council approved an ordinance that would require adequate shelter to be provided for outdoor pets.

The ordinance amends Greenville County's current animal cruelty laws by adding a provision requiring adequate shelter for animals, which is defined in the ordinance as reasonable protection from weather exposure.

Per the ordinance, the structure would need to be moisture proof and windproof with insulation.

Here is some of the ordinance language:

(a) Any person who abuses an animal, aids another person in abusing an animal, or causes or permits an animal to abuse another animal, by acting or failing to act, shall be in violation of this section. Cruelty to an animal includes, but is not limited to, the following: (4) Failing to provide adequate shelter, sustenance, space, exercise, bedding, and sanitary conditions for the animal.

The ordinance went through three readings before it was passed. It will become effecting upon adoption.

RELATED COVERAGE: Greenville Co. Council approves 2nd reading on dog shelter ordinance; moves to 3rd read ing

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.