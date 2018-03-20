'Hamilton', 'Dear Evan Hansen' coming to Peace Center for 2018-2019 season

The Peace Center just announced its 2018-2019 Broadway season and the productions include “Hamilton” and “Dear Evan Hansen”.

All nine productions included in the season come straight from Broadway. Those productions are: Hamilton, The Play That Goes Wrong, Anastasia, Miss Saigon, A Bronx Tale, The Book of Mormon, Come From Away, Hello, Dolly! and Dear Evan Hansen.

The “Book of Mormon” was shown at the Peace Center last season, but was brought back by popular demand.

For more on the new schedule and ticket sales, click here.

MORE NEWS: Owner: 'No idea' why former employee released hundreds of crickets in Copper River Grill

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.