West Virginia couple says 'I Do' in front of thousands at Bassmaster Classic

Eric Straight knew he had a catch, but he never imagined he could reel her into a big wedding at the world cup of fishing.

"She's been absolutely incredible and I think all I have to say is I got married at the Bassmaster Classic,” Eric said. “How lucky could you be?"

Saying their vows in front of Bassmaster elites may not sound like a dream come true to everyone, but Eric and Amber said it was meant to be from the get go. The couple even met on a dating website called Plenty of Fish.

"When we first got engaged Eric told me he wanted no part in helping plan with the wedding,” Amber said. “He had me working around fishing tournaments, he had me working around hunting season so I had a lot to work with."

The bride said she was initially planning a July wedding, when Eric came to her with a plan just crazy enough to work.

"Two months ago he says ‘What do you think about going down to South Carolina and getting married at the Classic?’ I was like okay,” Amber said. “But what we were really going to do was get a lake house and have our ceremony their and then just go hang out at the classic."

Somehow that small outdoor wedding, turned into a wedding in front of hundreds of strangers at the Bassmaster Expo in Greenville.

There were no nerves at the ceremony and Eric said it's because he got a special sign every fisherman dreams about, and it happened just minutes before his wedding.

"I'm sitting there on the boat in front of the dock and I was kind of nervous, not going to lie,” Eric said. “I asked the Lord for like a sign or anything and I kinda made a cast. I look up and here comes Kevin VanDam and he comes down and he stops 50 feet beside me and I was thinking 'there is no better sign than this. Let's go do it'."

Even if it did make him a little late to the wedding.

"When I called him, he said ‘Man Kevin VanDam is out here fishing by my pier,’” said Bassmaster Chaplain Chris Wells. “I said ‘Eric you got to get focused on getting here to the wedding.’”

As chaplain, Wells has seen a lot, but he never thought he'd be marrying a couple at his booth in the expo.

"He's got a keeper in my book and that's really a good deal," Wells said.

Eric has always loved bass fishing, but he said there's something special about Anderson, South Carolina. He describes Lake Hartwell as beautiful, a close second to his new wife.

"The people of Anderson are the true definition of southern hospitality,” said Eric. “It was a pretty unbelievable experience."

