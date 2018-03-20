For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Zeus! He is a one year old lab mix with Pickens Humane Society. I chose him because he would be such a great family pet, and has gotten out of the crazy puppy stage!

He is had a "never met a stranger" personality. Everyone at Fox Carolina just fell in love with him!

If you are interested in adopting him, head to Pickens Humane Society in Liberty to meet Zeus!