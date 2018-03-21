DHEC, SC Dept. of Education introducing 'Stop the Bleed' kits to all public schools in SC

The Department of Health and Environmental Control and the SC Department of Education are teaming up to provide public schools in South Carolina stop severe traumatic bleeding during an emergency on campus.

The agencies and providing "Stop the Bleed" tourniquet kits and training at no cost to all public school districts in the state. The kits will include supplies and cuff-like devices to stop severe traumatic bleeding, enabling lay-people to intervene and potentially save lives in the event of a life-threatening injury.

"Each district will be allocated tourniquets based on population and will distribute them to the schools. The vendor, Tactical Medical Solutions, is scheduled to deliver the first of four shipments of kits to the DHEC Pharmacy in May 2018," according to the DHEC blog.

There will be at least one training session held in each region.

For more on the kits and training, click here.

