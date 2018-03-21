Police: Austin bombing suspect is dead, there may be more bombs

Police in Austin, TX said the suspect believed to be behind a series of explosions in the Lone Star state is dead but they fear he may have left behind more packages rigged to explode.

Authorities said the serial bomber had terrorized the area since March 2 with at least six bombs.

The latest explosion was Tuesday morning at a FedEx sorting center near San Antonio involving a package bound for Austin. A second unexploded package was later found at another FedEx facility near Austin later Tuesday.

Two people were killed by the exploding packages and at least three injured.

On Wednesday, police said they were able to get a solid lead on the suspect and track his vehicle to a hotel parking lot off I-35 near Round Rock.

As the SWAT team arrived, the vehicle drove off. The vehicle ran into a ditch on a Frontage Road and police said the suspect detonated a bomb inside the car as police approached. The blast knocked one officer down and another fired at the suspect.

The suspect's name has not yet been released. Police are still trying to uncover a motive behind the attacks.

"We don’t know where he was been in the last 24 hours," Interim Police Chief Brian Manley said. "We still need to remain vigilant to make sure that no other packages are out in the community."

Police are asking the community to continue to keep an eye out for suspicious items and packages until they can be certain that the suspect acted alone and did not send or plant any more explosives.

