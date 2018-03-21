Rescue pets, dementia patients enjoy cuddle session at Greenville hotel

The South Carolina Alzheimer's Association said a pet rescue group will bring in pets for a cuddle session with dementia patients at the Aloft hotel in downtown Greenville.

During the special session, pets from the Lucky Pup Rescue will visit with the early/mid-stage of dementia and their caregivers at the hotel.

Aloft is also providing a lunch for the participants.

