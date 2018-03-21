Deputies investigating shooting near Pendleton apartment complex

Anderson County deputies said they are investigating after a man was shot near a Pendleton apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Deputies said they were called to the Palmetto Village apartment complex on Cherry Street just after midnight and found the 31-year-old victim in front of an apartment building.

The man told them he had been shot by an unknown person “somewhere down the road” and had blacked out, per an incident report released by the sheriff’s office.

The man was taken to the hospital and forensics arrived to process the scene.

No suspects were identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

