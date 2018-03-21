Elementary school evacuated after paper set on fire in bathroom, officials say

Fountain Inn Elementary School was evacuated Monday morning after a fire was set in one of the school’s restrooms, according to Beth Brotherton, a spokesperson for Greenville County Schools.

Brotherton said the school was evacuated around 8:30 a.m. due to the smell of smoke.

The fire department was called and determined the building was safe to enter by 8:45

Firefighters and officials determined the source of the smoke was paper that had been set of fire in a student bathroom.

“The incident is being investigated,” Brotherton said.

