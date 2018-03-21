Judge orders Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office to pay $130,000 in deadly crash during pursuit

In an order signed last week, a judge approved a $130,000 settlement involving the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and the estate of a man killed during a pursuit in 2016.

On Feb. 18, 2016, investigators said deputies were on South Florida Avenue in Greenville County to serve warrants on Dexter Davon Reeves, who was charged with domestic violence, unlawful conduct toward a child and burglary.

Deputies said when they approached Reeves, he was sitting in his vehicle and sped off on Highway 81, initiating a pursuit. The chase crossed over into Anderson County where the coroner said Reeves' car collided with a pick-up truck at the intersection of Highway 153.

The occupant in the truck, 62-year-old Stephen Alan Burnett who was on his way to work in Mauldin, died from multiple internal injuries sustained in the crash.

Reeves was charged with reckless homicide in Burnett's death. According to his obituary, Burnett was a graduate of Wren High School, a longtime employee of GBS Building Supply, and was engaged at the time of the collision.

Two representatives for the estate of Burnett asked the court to approve a $130,000 settlement against the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. A judge signed the order on Mar. 12.

The settlement outlines that $53,089 will be paid to the attorney for Burnett's estate and $76,910 will go to his personal representatives.

According to the court documents, Greenville County Sheriff's Office strongly contests liability in the matter. The insurance carrier for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office will pay the settlement, the Associated Press reports.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the Sheriff's Office for comment on the settlement.

MORE NEWS: Owner: 'No idea' why former employee released hundreds of crickets in Copper River Grill

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.