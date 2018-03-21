Upstate firearms training company offers free CWP class for teachers, school staff

An Upstate firearms training and safety company is offering a free concealed weapons permit class for teachers and school faculty in April.

Delta Defense, LLC said the class will be offered on April 28 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The all-day class will be offered to teachers, faculty and administrators of elementary, middle, high schools and colleges.

Delta Defense said attendees will receive instruction in South Carolina Concealed Weapons Permit law as required by State Law Enforcement Division.

The normal fee is $90.

Participants will have to pay the state-required $50 processing fee in the form of a check or money order made payable to SLED.

Delta said teachers and school staff members interested in taking the class can email info@deltadefensesc.com. A school employment ID will be required on the day of the class to prove eligibility for the fee waiver.

Participants must be residents of South Carolina and legally allowed to possess a firearm.

