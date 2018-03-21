Coroner: Man dies after shooting in Oconee Co.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said a man died after a shooting Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred on Lands End Road around 3:37 a.m., Addis said.

Addis identified the victim as 43-year-old Jason Edward Dalton. He died at the scene from a single gunshot wound to the upper body, the coroner said.

According to the coroner's office, the shooting appears to be the result of negligent handling of a firearm.

The coroner said an autopsy had been performed and Dalton's manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The case remains under investigation by the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.

