Buncombe Co. deputies ask for public's help in finding area fugitive

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating an area fugitive.

Deputies said 37-year-old Michael Shane Wells is wanted for felony death by vehicle.

Wells is 5'6" and weighs 140 pounds. He was brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Wells is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 828-250-6670.

MORE NEWS: Close friends of man killed during officer-involved shooting say it 'makes no sense'

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.