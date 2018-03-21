Buncombe Co. deputies ask for public's help in finding area fugi - FOX Carolina 21

Buncombe Co. deputies ask for public's help in finding area fugitive

Michael Shane Wells. (Source: BCSO). Michael Shane Wells. (Source: BCSO).
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating an area fugitive. 

Deputies said 37-year-old Michael Shane Wells is wanted for felony death by vehicle. 

Wells is 5'6" and weighs 140 pounds. He was brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Wells is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 828-250-6670.

