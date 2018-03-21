Mountain snow ends, sunny and breezy today

The blast of cold air from the northwest will take hold through the rest of the week, bringing overnight lows down to near freezing both this morning and Friday morning.

A wind advisory has been issued until 11 AM this morning for Haywood, Buncombe, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, and the mtns. of McDowell Co. Gusts up to 40-50 mph will be possible here!

This morning, temperatures are starting near or below freezing for the Upstate and the mountains. Early clouds will clear through the morning in the mountains while the Upstate sees a clear sky much of the day.

Today looks mainly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s with northwest breezes sticking around. Highs will approach 60 degrees Friday with a partly cloudy sky.

Showers move in for late Friday night into Saturday for the mountains, possibly mixing with snow in the higher elevations.. While the Upstate could see a few showers through the morning of Saturday, the better chance of rain will be during the late afternoon and evening hours.

COLD weather is expected on Sunday as a "wedge" sets up, keeping highs in the 40s and the sky overcast with areas of drizzle. This cold air sticks around through Monday, but a quick recovery to the 70s is expected by Wednesday.

