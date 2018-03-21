Unseasonably cold temps and mountain snow

The blast of cold air from the northwest will take hold through the rest of the week, bringing overnight lows down to near freezing both Thursday and Friday mornings. Mountains snow will wind down toward early Thursday, leaving sunshine.

Winter Storm Warning remains in effect along the TN border in western NC, while Asheville remains under a Winter Weather Advisory for lighter snow accumulations. Expect the snow to taper off slowly through the overnight hours, while temps drop! Thursday morning will be cold in the low 30s for the Upstate and mid 20s in the mountains.

Thursday and Friday look mostly sunny with highs cooler than normal for this time of year. Expect afternoons in the 50s for the Upstate and 40s in the mountains.

Showers move in for late Friday night into Saturday. Expect mainly light rain, with perhaps a few snowflakes mixed in for the mountains. The best chance for rain will come during the day Saturday, then Sunday has the potential for some clearing. Highs will remain cool in the 50s.

