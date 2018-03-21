Coroner confirms Clemson student's sudden death due to fentanyl

The Pickens County Coroner's Office confirmed the sudden death of a Clemson student last year is connected to illegal drug use.

A 19-year-old Clemson University student was found unresponsive by his roommates in his off-campus apartment on Dec. 9, 2017.

University president Jim Clements tweeted his condolences to the student's family and friends after the incident.

On Tuesday, Coroner Kandy Kelley confirmed an autopsy revealed the student died of an overdose. Drugs in his system were identified as cocaine, fentanyl and acetyl-fentanyl.

Fentanyl use is a growing concern among law enforcement across the country as the substance can be extremely deadly in small quantities. Earlier in March, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to three separate, fentanyl-related overdoses in 48 hours.

"The dangers of taking any illegal drugs go without saying, but fentanyl is an extremely deadly substance that has been known to kill within minutes," Greenville County deputies said in a press release. "We want to warn the public that the problem exists. We urge every friend, and/or family member to intervene if they see or know somebody who might be struggling with drug addiction."

