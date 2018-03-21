Bon Secours advocates for competitor after bill calls for sale of Greenville Health System

In a statement released Wednesday, another Upstate health care system spoke out against a bill calling for the Greenville Health System to be sold to the highest bidder.

The bill introduced by Upstate legislators in Feb. 15 supported selling GHS in a competitive bidding process and putting the proceeds towards the community.

A GHS spokesperson responded saying it was an attack on locally-owned, not-for-profit healthcare and they wouldn't let the distraction interfere with their focus on medical care in the Upstate.

On Wednesday, Bon Secours St. Francis Health System agreed the call for the sale of GHS was a distraction and created "instability" in the community.

Bon Secours St. Francis CEO Craig McCoy said the healthcare system and GHS share a common commitment to the people of the area, and have worked together to address issues like mental health.

McCoy said it is in the best interest of the community to settle the issue as soon as possible and allow local health care providers to focus on their job.

Read the full statement from CEO Craig McCoy:

The mission of Bon Secours St. Francis is to be Good Help to Those in Need® and to bring people and communities to health and wholeness. While the language of our respective mission statements are different, Bon Secours St. Francis Health System and Greenville Health System share a common commitment to improve the health of Greenville County citizens. A community as large and diverse as ours benefits from two strong, not-for-profit healthcare organizations to best serve the needs of our patients and to build a healthier community. Both Bon Secours St. Francis and Greenville Health System share a commitment to create a stronger, healthier Upstate. For example, one recent example of our respective organizations working together, along with other community partners, is to address mental health issues, especially among some of our most vulnerable citizens through the Greenville Behavioral Health Task Force. Recent activities calling for the sale of GHS have created instability and distraction across our community. We believe it is in the community’s best interest to settle this controversy as soon as possible, to allow local health care providers to focus on what we do best: serving patients, families and the community. Bon Secours St. Francis supports the work between GHS and elected officials to reach an agreement and put this uncertainty behind us. We are encouraged by recent progress, and urge both GHS and local officials to continue to work together to create a resolution that serves the best interest of our entire community.

