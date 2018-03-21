All clear given in Mauldin after suspicious package report prompts evacuations

Multiple businesses were evacuated in the city of Mauldin on Wednesday due to a suspicious package.

Crews are on scene at Main Street at East Butler Road after police said the package was found in between the AT&T store and Dunkin Donuts.

The package was reported around 1:25 p.m after officers said an elderly couple witnessed two men in the area for approximately an hour. Police said the two men behaved oddly, moving in and out of the Dunkin Donuts and to and from their vehicle.

When the men left, police said the suspicious package was found.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene to assist with the investigation and help divert traffic. Sheriff Will Lewis described the placement of the case, which was described as one for storing a laptop, as "odd."

Inside they said they found items like documents and chargers. The all-clear was given shortly before 4 p.m.

