Deputies: NC men arrested in operation targeting child predators

Left to right: Jeffrey Shelley, Harvey Carpenter and Calvin Woodard (Source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said three men arrested in a multi-jurisdictional operation over St. Patrick's Day weekend were caught with the intention of having sex with a minor.

Deputies said the suspects, 47-year-old Jeffrey Scott Shelley, 55-year-old Harvey William Carpenter, and 68-year-old Calvin Lavone Woodard, all traveled at different times to an undisclosed location with the intent of meeting children.

Shelley was arrested and charged with attempted statutory sex offense with a child 11 years old, solicit by computer and appeared and possession of methamphetamine.

Carpenter was arrested and charged with attempted statutory sex offense with a child 15 years old or less, solicit by computer and appeared and solicit for prostitution.

Woodard is charged with attempted sex offense with a child 11 years old, and solicit by computer and appeared.

The following agencies assisted in the operation: Cherokee Indian Police Department, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Swain County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, Drug Enforcement Administration Asheville Post of Duty, Asheville Police Department, Hendersonville Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.