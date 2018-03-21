Anderson PD looking for suspects accused of stealing forklift from Walmart

Police are looking to identify this woman. (Source: APD)

The Anderson Police Department is looking for suspects accused of stealing a forklift from Walmart.

Officers said a 1980 Yale Forklift was stolen from the Walmart on Liberty Highway at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Mar. 8.

The suspects were driving a white Ford-350 towing a trailer, police said.

Officers are attempting to identify a female suspect as a person of interest in the grand larceny.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Willett at 864-353-9570.

MORE NEWS: Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.