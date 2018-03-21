Anderson PD looking for suspects accused of stealing forklift fr - FOX Carolina 21

Anderson PD looking for suspects accused of stealing forklift from Walmart

Police are looking to identify this woman. (Source: APD) Police are looking to identify this woman. (Source: APD)
The suspect vehicle. (Source: APD). The suspect vehicle. (Source: APD).
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson Police Department is looking for suspects accused of stealing a forklift from Walmart. 

Officers said a 1980 Yale Forklift was stolen from the Walmart on Liberty Highway at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Mar. 8. 

The suspects were driving a white Ford-350 towing a trailer, police said. 

Officers are attempting to identify a female suspect as a person of interest in the grand larceny. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Willett at 864-353-9570. 

