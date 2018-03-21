Chick-fil-A to provide meals for all the residents at Greenville Salvation Army shelter

Chick-fil-A announced plans to donate meals back to the Greenville community next week.

The restaurant chain said on Mar. 28 at 11 a.m., they will be provided chicken sandwich meals for all the residents living at the Salvation Army Shelter on Rutherford Street.

The Chick-fil-A cow mascot will deliver sandwiches, chips and cookies to the residents as part of the "Help Others Eat More Chicken" initiative.

“The Salvation Army is extremely grateful to Chick-fil-A and to the generosity of the local Chick-fil-A customer,” said Major Pete Costas, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Greenville, Pickens and Oconee Counties. “Not only are we appreciative of the hot meals, but we are particularly moved by the compassion that it represents. Our residents and dining hall staff are always excited when the community shows that it cares in such a large way and are certainly looking forward to being treated to such an iconic meal that is beloved across the Upstate and beyond.”

