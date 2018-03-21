Spring snow falls in the western NC mountains

Spring has sprung, but up in the mountains, snow is falling.

FOX Carolina crews spent the day in Bryson City, NC where big fluffy flakes have been falling all day but so far the snow isn’t accumulating against the warmer ground.

In downtown Bryson City some of the shops closed early but Robin Monteith at a shop called McClanahan’s explains most locals appreciate the beauty of snow regardless of the season.

Monteith says, “This is a small town. Everybody looks out for everybody. We enjoy what we get. If you have a sunny day you enjoy the sun in your yard. If you have a snow day that means you get to sit by the fireplace with a cup of coffee. It’s wonderful!”

Several snowfall records have been set in North Carolina in March. Robin and several locals talked to FOX Carolina about their experiences during the blizzard of 1993 that happened in March that year. It dumped more than a foot of snow and left people stranded on the interstates and without power for days.

Fortunately, meteorologists say this late march snowfall is expected to be a brief event.

