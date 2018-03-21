Spartanburg man with 40-year criminal record sentenced in heroin, cocaine deals

Solicitor Barry Barnette said a Spartanburg man has been sentenced to 15-years in prison after he was caught in possession of cocaine and heroin on multiple occasions.

Barnette said 61-year-old Gerald J. Jeter pleaded guilty to seven charges which included possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

According to the solicitor's office, his crime spree began in Jan. of 2017 when Jeter admitted to having crack cocaine and heroin in his possession during a police traffic stop in Spartanburg. The drugs were found in Jeter's possession in 6 tiny Ziploc bags.

Jeter was arrested in Aug. of 2017 after deputies assigned a confidential informant to make a series of heroin purchases from Jeter's home address. Investigators used recording devices to document the transactions.

Jeter's prior criminal record dated back more than 40 years. It included convictions for armed robbery, second-degree burglary, violation of probation and multiple driving offenses.

