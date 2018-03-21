5 students injured after tree falls on Greenville Co. school bus - FOX Carolina 21

5 students injured after tree falls on Greenville Co. school bus

Posted: Updated:
Tree falls on Greenville County school bus (Mar. 21, 2018/FOX Carolina) Tree falls on Greenville County school bus (Mar. 21, 2018/FOX Carolina)
(FOX Carolina/Mar. 21, 2018). (FOX Carolina/Mar. 21, 2018).
(FOX Carolina/Mar. 21, 2018). (FOX Carolina/Mar. 21, 2018).
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County Schools said a bus was struck by a falling tree on Wednesday. 

The incident occurred on Old Grove Road and Gray Fox Trail, the district said. Officials on scene confirmed the tree became uprooted, falling on the roof of the school bus.

PHOTOS: 5 students injured after tree falls on Greenville Co. school bus

According to the school district, the bus was carrying six students from Southside High School at the time. 

Troopers said five of the six students on the bus during the incident sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital, Greenville County Schools said. The driver was not injured. 

The school district notified the students' parents. 

Troopers said the incident happened at 4:56 p.m. and the bus was the only vehicle involved. A tree fell into the southbound lane of travel, striking the top of the bus, said troopers.

No charges were filed.

MORE NEWS: Bracelet with sentimental engraving found at Greenville bar reunited with owner

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.