Greenville County Schools said a bus was struck by a falling tree on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Old Grove Road and Gray Fox Trail, the district said. Officials on scene confirmed the tree became uprooted, falling on the roof of the school bus.

PHOTOS: 5 students injured after tree falls on Greenville Co. school bus

According to the school district, the bus was carrying six students from Southside High School at the time.

Troopers said five of the six students on the bus during the incident sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital, Greenville County Schools said. The driver was not injured.

The school district notified the students' parents.

Troopers said the incident happened at 4:56 p.m. and the bus was the only vehicle involved. A tree fell into the southbound lane of travel, striking the top of the bus, said troopers.

No charges were filed.

MORE NEWS: Bracelet with sentimental engraving found at Greenville bar reunited with owner

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.