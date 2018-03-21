Family members demand answers surrounding deadly officer-involved shooting

Cell phone video captures some of the last moments of Jermaine Massey's life.

During the video you hear a pop and can see deputies near the back of the home.

"We are all still in shock by the events that happened," Massey said.

Tiffany Copeland, Jermaine Massey's common-law wife, says deputies rushed her and her children out the front door.

"We want to know why," said Copeland. "Why were they here? Why did they have to kill him?"

Investigators say they got a call about a disturbance at a home on Third Avenue, but witnesses tell family members there's more to the story.

"It is paramount that the citizens understand what took place and how things transpired," Paul Guy said.

Guy, a community activist, along with 14 other civil rights activists and organizations are spearheading what they a call the Justice Intervention Initiative.

"It is time to march," Guy said. "We understand and believe in process, but when the process doesn't work what do you expect us to do?"

The family is looking into civil action and Guy says those in the community will take to the street.

"We can get more from these deputies under oath in a deposition controlled by us," Guy said.

Massey had a limp and witnesses say a deputy harassed him about his bad knee and profiled him while at a corner store a block away from the home.

"He was hard-working man, a peaceful man. A husband, a father, a provider. He was not a villain, not a thug," U.A. Thompson said.

Thompson, a pastor who is part of the initiative says Massey happened to be home from work because of his knee and awaiting a doctor's appointment. Investigators say when they arrived, Massey came toward them with a knife. They said they asked him to stop, and when he didn't, they tased and shot him.

"They tried to back up as he was armed. They obviously did not want to engage him with lethal options if they didn't have to," Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis said.

Now, Copeland wants Lewis to prove it.

"Where's the video camera? The dash cam? Body cams? Police calls?" she asked. "Now three children have to grow up without their father.'"

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.