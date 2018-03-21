Fire Chief: Greer mobile home fire started in kitchen

Crews responded to a house fire in Spartanburg County Wednesday evening.

Police also responded to the scene on the 100 block of Barrington Circle in Greer to assist with traffic control.

City of Greer Fire Department Chief Dorian Flowers said deputies were still working the structure fire just before 7:10 p.m., and that it was under control at that time.

Flowers said no one was injured, and firefighters were able to confirm that the blaze started in the stove in the kitchen due to unattended cooking. Deputy Fire Chief Joshua Holzheimer said a homeowner had left and forgotten to turn the stove off.

