Mission Health signs Letter of Intent to join HCA Healthcare

Mission Health announced that its Board of Directors has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to enter discussions to join HCA Healthcare.

The decision to execute the LOI was unanimous, the hospital said.

"The LOI is an important, proactive step to ensure Mission Health remains well-positioned to continue to meet the unique needs of western North Carolina as the healthcare environment continues to evolve," the hospital said.

According to Mission Health, the proposed agreement would establish a foundation that would provide annual investments to continuously improve the health and well-being of North Carolina residents.

The hospital said is it expected to generate millions of dollars in tax revenues for the area as part of HCA.

Mission Health Board Chair Dr. John R. Ball released the following statement:

"The Board, all of whom are community members who are care deeply about ensuring access to high quality care for the people of western North Carolina for generations to come, is confident that HCA Healthcare is the right and best choice for Mission's team members and providers, its patients and the communities we are privileged to serve. We are extremely excited about this unprecedented opportunity to create an even stronger cornerstone of value, access, and quality."

Milton Johnson, HCA Healthcare's chairman and CEO, also released a statement about the proposed agreement:

“Mission Health has a more than 130-year tradition of caring for communities throughout western North Carolina, and we are excited to formalize discussions with them about how we can help continue their impressive legacy. As a healthcare provider founded by physicians 50 years ago, we appreciate the way Mission Health has served western North Carolina with a level of excellence that has earned national recognition as one of the top 15 healthcare systems in the country. We appreciate the opportunity to discuss becoming an integral part of their community."

The hospital said the proposed transaction in the LOI will undergo negotiations of a definitive agreement and regulatory approval.

