SC Comicon is coming back bigger and better than ever

SC Comicon is back in Greenville this weekend and plans to be bigger and better than ever.

Make sure you get your tickets for this year's SC Comicon at the TD Convention Center in Greenville. The doors open at 10 a.m until 6 p.m on Sat. Mar. 24th going through Sun. Mar. 25th from 11 a.m to 6 p.m.

This family-friendly event has something for all ages. From the top creators in comics and celebrity guests, to games, toys and collectibles, and of course the tremendous costume contest.

The 2018 SC Comicon is hosted by Borderlands Comics and Games. The owner, Rob Young, brought SC Comicon to Greenville in 2014. According to Young, "that first event exceeded all expectations, and every year the event gets even bigger and better. The 2018 SC Comicon is expected to be the biggest yet!"

For more information and ticket prices click here: http://sccomicon.com

