Deputies make 2 felony drug trafficking arrests in Henderson Co.

Boevino Hammond (left) and Britney Dalton (right) (Source: HCSO)

Officials with Henderson County Sheriff's Office said two felony drug trafficking arrests have been made in Henderson County.

Deputies said Asheville Police Department requested the assistance of their Drug Enforcement Team on Thursday to apprehend fugitive Boevino Antwane Hammond, 36, of Hendersonville.

Deputies said Hammond had been indicted in Buncombe County on multiple felony drug trafficking charges.

Henderson County Sheriff's Office SWAT team executed a search warrant at a residence on Cureton Place on March 15, and deputies said while searching for Hammond inside the residence, they discovered controlled substances in plain view. During the search warrant, deputies said detectives seized approximately 4.6 pounds of cocaine, in excess of 10 grams of marijuana, and $1,950.

Hammond was arrested and warrants were obtained for him on the following charges:

Felony Conspiracy to Trafficking Cocaine

Felony Trafficking in Cocaine

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Cocaine

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Marijuana

Felony Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Felony Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Asheville police and the FBI also charged Hammond with the following offenses in Buncombe County, where he remains in jail on a $438,000 secured bond:

3 Felony counts of Trafficking Cocaine by Possession

3 Felony counts of Trafficking Cocaine by Transport

3 Felony counts of Selling Cocaine

3 Felony counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine

3 Felony counts of Possession of Cocaine

Deputies said 29-year-old Britney Rose Dalton lived in the residence with Hammond, and was hit with the following charges:

Felony Conspiracy to Trafficking Cocaine

Felony Trafficking in Cocaine

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Cocaine

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Marijuana

Felony Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Felony Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Dalton has been released from the Henderson County Jail after posting a $155,000 secured bond.

MORE NEWS: 'I just got rid of it:' Mom accused of tossing lifeless baby onto neighbor's back deck appears in court

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.