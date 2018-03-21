Brother Wolf Animal Rescue offers $1K reward after staff finds dogs shot to death in Madison Co.

Officials with Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville say they are outraged after a staff member found multiple dogs shot to death in Madison County.

The agency said in a Facebook post that one of their staff members was on an evening walk with her dogs when she came across two dogs. Upon further examination, gun shot wounds were visible on the dogs.

"They were clearly executed," read the post.

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue said the dogs were found down by the river in Big Ivy, located in Madison County, North Carolina. They contacted the local sheriff's office, and brought the bodies to the NC state lab for a "possible official necropsy."

"We are outraged that someone could do this to someone's beloved pets," agency officials went on to say in the Facebook post.

The agency says it's offering a $1000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the "heartless person that took these two dogs' lives."

In a followup comment on the post, the agency said the dogs' owners had been found.

"We are so sorry for their loss," read the comment. "It is clear that they were beloved members of the family."

Read the post in its entirety, HERE.

Anyone with information on who could have shot the dogs is asked to call (828) 712-6990.

