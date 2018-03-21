Brother Wolf Animal Rescue offers $1K reward after staff finds dogs shot to death in Madison Co.

A tree fell on a Greenville County school bus Wednesday afternoon.More >
Close friends of man killed in officer-involved shooting talk about incident.More >
The owner of a Copper River Grill restaurant said he has no idea what motivated a former employee to release hundreds of crickets inside his restaurant.More >
The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
Grab your purses and wallets because Toys R Us just announced the start of its liquidation sale.More >
Fountain Inn Elementary School was evacuated Monday morning after a fire was set in one of the school’s restrooms, according to Beth Brotherton, a spokesperson for Greenville County Schools.More >
If you wash meat before cooking it, you might want to read this.More >
A central New York man has admitted that he struck a 10-year-old girl with a screwdriver, dragged her behind a vehicle with a rope and forced hot sauce into her duct tape-covered mouth.More >
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >
Greenville County Schools said 5 students were injured after a tree fell on a bus Wednesday afternoon.More >
Clemson is off to Omaha where they will compete in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA tournament. Fans gathered to send them off on their journey.More >
The South Carolina Alzheimer's Association said Lucky Pup Rescue brought pets for a cuddle session with dementia patients at the Aloft hotel in downtown Greenville.More >
Each spring, the South Carolina Association of School Administrators names a few schools in the state that offer excellent instruction, leaders and community involvement.More >
Greer CPW surprised Amari Kalu, who was diagnosed with leukemia on March 8th, by bringing their Touch-A-truck event to his neighborhood so he could attend it.More >
An officer involved shooting captured near downtown Greenville.More >
USC Gamecocks women's basketball team defeats Virginia, 66-56, and heads to Sweet 16 for 6th time in past 7 seasons. (3/18/18)More >
Clemson faces off against Auburn in round 2 of the NCAA tournament.More >
Fight hunger in Greenville and abroad with the CROP 5K Hunger Walk.More >
It's a beautiful day to beat childhood cancer with St. Baldrick's!More >
