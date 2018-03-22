Greenville Co. Schools, Greenville Chamber partner to provide students with paid internship opportunities

The Greenville Chamber and Greenville County Schools said they have partnered to create a new initiative designed that will connect high school students with paid, work-based learning experiences in high-demand industries.

The LaunchGVL program will begin this summer.

According to a news release, students who participate in LaunchGVL will “gain meaningful knowledge in their field of interest to inform their career pathways, and learn the professionalism and soft skills that will help them to succeed in the workforce and in college.”

The Chamber said Upstate businesses will also get to have an active role in developing their future workforce by guiding students on the path to filling critical jobs.

"At the Greenville Chamber, we strive to be a solutions provider. LaunchGVL provides an innovative and proactive solution to our business community's number one concern: access to qualified workforce," said Greenville Chamber President/CEO Carlos Phillips in the news release. "By participating in this initiative, businesses not only gain immediate access to young, motivated talent, but also have taken an active step in preparing the workforce of the future."

Greenville County School's Work-Based Learning Coordinators will match high school students with internship opportunities in six career pathways:

Arts, Communication and Information Technology

Business, Marketing and Management

Environmental and Agricultural Systems

Health Science

Human Resources and Services

Industrial, Manufacturing and Engineering Systems

"The opportunity presented for our students to work as paid interns in the career area where they are receiving academic instruction is one of the most valuable experiences we can provide to ensure work readiness when they graduate from high school, “Greenville County Schools Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster said in the news release.

The Greenville Drive baseball team was one of the first businesses to sign on to the program and will hire interns beginning this summer.

"The Greenville Drive is committed to leading the charge in efforts that strengthen our community as a whole," said Craig Brown, owner of the Greenville Drive in the news release. "We recognize the powerful role internships can play in enhancing students' educational experience, crystallizing their interests and strengths, and developing a more prepared workforce. Moreover, having young interns as part of our organization provides us with a sense of vitality and freshness that helps us stay on top of our game."

The initiative is seeking more businesses to join the initiative.

To learn more about opportunities for businesses and students, visit www.launchgvl.org.

