Sign at Greenville Toys 'R' Us says liquidation sale is postponed

Sign on door of Toys R Us in Greenville (FOX Carolina/ March 22, 2018)

A sign was placed on the door to the Toys ‘R’ Us on Woodruff Road in Greenville Thursday morning announcing that the liquidation sale at that location had been postponed.

The sign was placed on the door just after 8 a.m.

It read: "Due to circumstances beyond our Team Member's control, all liquidation sales have been postponed until further notice. We are sorry for any inconvenience."

The company initially announced that liquidation sales would begin Thursday and end in June.

The toy store chain is in the process of closing all US stores.

Some stores will close as early as April.

