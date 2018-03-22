Deputies: Henderson Co. middle school on precautionary lockdown - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Henderson Co. middle school on precautionary lockdown after threat written on wall

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said Rugby Middle School was placed on a precautionary lockdown Thursday morning after a threat was written on a wall.

Deputies said the code yellow lockdown was issued just before 11 a.m. and stemmed from a non-specific threat written on a bathroom wall.

Deputies said all students and teachers are safe.

An investigation is underway.

FOX Carolina is working to get additional information.

