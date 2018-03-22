City officials approve permit for 'March for Our Lives' event in downtown Greenville

According to documents from the City of Greenville, a permit application has been approved for a March for Our Lives demonstration on Saturday.

March for Our Lives was a movement organized by a student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after the massacre in February that claimed 17 lives. Hundreds joined in for the demonstration at the capitol on the one-month anniversary of the school shooting to honor the victims and call for change in gun regulations.

The document indicates the Greenville event will take place on Saturday, along Main Street between Beattie and Broad streets from 2 to 4 p.m. Road closures are scheduled for the event starting at 1 p.m.

Another March for Our Lives event is being organized Saturday in Washington, D.C. for "kids and families... to demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence and mass shootings in ours schools" according to the website.

More than 830 similar events are being held around the globe on Saturday, like the march in Greenville. According to the March for Our Lives website, events in the Carolinas are also planned for South Main Street in Anderson, East Fifth Avenue in Hendersonville and S. Pack Square in Asheville.

Through a GoFundMe campaign, March for Our Lives has raised more than $3 million. Half of the money was used for the Washington march and the other half was designated for the families of the Parkland victims, according to CNN.

