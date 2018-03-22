Upstate man killed in crash with ambulance in Chester County

One man has died after an ambulance crashed into a car in South Carolina.

Local media reported the wreck happened Wednesday afternoon on state Highway 97 between Chester and Great Falls.

Chester County sheriff's deputies say the driver of the car died and five other people were hurt.

Chief Deputy Robert Sprouse says it appears the Chester County EMS ambulance was responding to a call.

Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Gary Miller said the ambulance swerved off the road and overcorrected and collided with a car.

The driver of the car, 29-year-old Richard Langley of Blacksburg, died at the scene. The other three people in the car were flown to a Columbia hospital. There was no word on their condition.

The ambulance employees did not appear to suffer serious injury.

