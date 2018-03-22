Anderson man accused of distributing child porn faces six charges

The South Carolina Attorney General said a 20-year-old Anderson man was arrested on six charges for distributing child porn.

O'rondias Torray Johnson was arrested on Wednesday He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.

If convicted, he will face up to 60 years in prison.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

