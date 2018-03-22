Anderson man accused of distributing child porn faces six charge - FOX Carolina 21

Anderson man accused of distributing child porn faces six charges

Posted: Updated:
O'rondias Torray Johnson (Source: Anderson Co. Detention Center) O'rondias Torray Johnson (Source: Anderson Co. Detention Center)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Attorney General said a 20-year-old Anderson man was arrested on six charges for distributing child porn.

O'rondias Torray Johnson was arrested on Wednesday He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.

If convicted, he will face up to 60 years in prison.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

MORE NEWS - Toys 'R' Us says liquidation sales postponed, will likely start on Friday

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.