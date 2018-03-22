Modified lockdown lifted at Seneca HS after nearby suspicious package investigation cleared

Deputies said a black backpack was found near the shopping center. (Source: Jesse Kelley).

A "code yellow" modified lockdown has been lifted at Seneca High School after a nearby suspicious package investigation was cleared.

The Oconee County School District said the modified lockdown was done at the request of law enforcement.

Oconee County deputies said they responded to a call regarding a suspicious package at the Keowee Village Shopping Center. A black backpack was found in a grassy area near the shopping center, deputies said.

The Seneca Fire Department and Anderson County Bomb Squad also responded to the scene. According to the sheriff's office, the owner of the backpack spoke to the Bomb Squad and was able to identify the bag.

Deputies said the package was determined not to be suspicious and the bag was turned over to the owner.

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is encouraging citizens to call if they see a suspicious package. The sheriff's office also reminds members of the public to not leave backpacks unattended.

MORE NEWS: Toys 'R' Us says liquidation sales postponed, will likely start on Friday

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.