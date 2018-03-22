Sheriff: Greenville Co. Law Enforcement Center received suspicious package from Austin, TX

The Greenville County Law Enforcement Center was evacuated Thursday due to a suspicious package.

Deputies confirmed around 1 p.m. that the suspicious package had been delivered to the lobby of the Law Enforcement Center.

Sheriff Will Lewis described the package as a cardboard box with a label on top that indicated it was to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, from Austin, Texas.

The Austin area was terrorized by a string of bombings in March that ended Wednesday when police said the suspect blew himself up as authorities closed in.

While the events have had many on heightened alert, Lewis said the package delivered Thursday would have "raised an eyebrow" no matter when or where it was received.

When deputies traced the route of the package, Lewis said they learned it had passed through Pflugerville which is the town just outside Austin where the bombing suspect lived.

The lobby of the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center was evacuated and a hazardous device unit responded to investigate.

Lewis said the package was rendered non-hazardous and it was determined the contents were items ordered by the Sheriff's Office. The company of origin, however, had not noted their information on the outside.

MORE NEWS: Dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman's home

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.