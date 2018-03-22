Troopers: 2 injured in collision involving overturned vehicle

A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >
Signs went up outside Toys ‘R’ Us stores Thursday morning announcing that the liquidation sales had been postponed.More >
Signs went up outside Toys ‘R’ Us stores Thursday morning announcing that the liquidation sales had been postponed.More >
A tree fell on a Greenville County school bus Wednesday afternoon.More >
A tree fell on a Greenville County school bus Wednesday afternoon.More >
The company had said it expected the sales to start March 22. But there's been a delay, a company spokesperson told CNNMoney Thursday morning. It now expects sales to likely start Friday.More >
The company had said it expected the sales to start March 22. But there's been a delay, a company spokesperson told CNNMoney Thursday morning. It now expects sales to likely start Friday.More >
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >
Zei Uwadia has been on life support for more than 130 days but she is changing what life support looks like for her and future patients.More >
Zei Uwadia has been on life support for more than 130 days but she is changing what life support looks like for her and future patients.More >
Mission Health announced that its Board of Directors has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to enter discussions to join HCA Healthcare.More >
Mission Health announced that its Board of Directors has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to enter discussions to join HCA Healthcare.More >
Two officers yelled for a suspect to show his hands then shouted "gun, gun, gun" moments before fatally shooting the man who turned out to be unarmed.More >
Two officers yelled for a suspect to show his hands then shouted "gun, gun, gun" moments before fatally shooting the man who turned out to be unarmed.More >
Charges of sexual assault have been filed against a Chicago police officer who allegedly attacked a man who was in custody.More >
Charges of sexual assault have been filed against a Chicago police officer who allegedly attacked a man who was in custody.More >
The Clemson Tigers basketball team is in Omaha, NE to face Kansas in the Sweet 16 game Friday evening (FOX Carolina/ March 22, 2018)More >
The Clemson Tigers basketball team is in Omaha, NE to face Kansas in the Sweet 16 game Friday evening (FOX Carolina/ March 22, 2018)More >
Help us celebrate National Puppy Day on March 22, 2018 by sending photos of your puppies!More >
Help us celebrate National Puppy Day on March 22, 2018 by sending photos of your puppies!More >
Greenville County Schools said 5 students were injured after a tree fell on a bus Wednesday afternoon.More >
Greenville County Schools said 5 students were injured after a tree fell on a bus Wednesday afternoon.More >
Clemson is off to Omaha where they will compete in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA tournament. Fans gathered to send them off on their journey.More >
Clemson is off to Omaha where they will compete in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA tournament. Fans gathered to send them off on their journey.More >
The South Carolina Alzheimer's Association said Lucky Pup Rescue brought pets for a cuddle session with dementia patients at the Aloft hotel in downtown Greenville.More >
The South Carolina Alzheimer's Association said Lucky Pup Rescue brought pets for a cuddle session with dementia patients at the Aloft hotel in downtown Greenville.More >
Each spring, the South Carolina Association of School Administrators names a few schools in the state that offer excellent instruction, leaders and community involvement.More >
Each spring, the South Carolina Association of School Administrators names a few schools in the state that offer excellent instruction, leaders and community involvement.More >
Greer CPW surprised Amari Kalu, who was diagnosed with leukemia on March 8th, by bringing their Touch-A-truck event to his neighborhood so he could attend it.More >
Greer CPW surprised Amari Kalu, who was diagnosed with leukemia on March 8th, by bringing their Touch-A-truck event to his neighborhood so he could attend it.More >
An officer involved shooting captured near downtown Greenville.More >
An officer involved shooting captured near downtown Greenville.More >
USC Gamecocks women's basketball team defeats Virginia, 66-56, and heads to Sweet 16 for 6th time in past 7 seasons. (3/18/18)More >
USC Gamecocks women's basketball team defeats Virginia, 66-56, and heads to Sweet 16 for 6th time in past 7 seasons. (3/18/18)More >
Clemson faces off against Auburn in round 2 of the NCAA tournament.More >
Clemson faces off against Auburn in round 2 of the NCAA tournament.More >