Troopers: 2 injured in collision involving overturned vehicle

Troopers said two people were injured after a collision involving an overturned vehicle in Landrum.

The incident occurred on Highway 14 at Hogback Mountain Road on Thursday.

According to troopers, a vehicle pulled out from a private drive, and struck another vehicle, causing it to overturn.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries, troopers said.

Details are limited at this time.

