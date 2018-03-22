McDowell Co. deputies ask for public's help in locating missing - FOX Carolina 21

McDowell Co. deputies ask for public's help in locating missing woman

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman from Marion.

Deputies said 31-year-old Ashley Marie White was last seen by family around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6. She was reported missing on Tuesday, March 20, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information regarding White whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at (828) 652-2235.

