Cold start Friday, sunny and mild end

We’ll end the work week with beautiful weather, then rain pushes back in for the weekend. Expect highs to remain below normal until middle of next week.

Tonight will be another unseasonably cold night. Lows will get down to 33 for the Upstate and 27 in the mountains for Friday morning. Through the day we’ll get lots of sunshine with highs ranging from 55-62 area-wide.

Showers push in late Friday night into Saturday. We’ll begin with some rain in western NC Saturday morning, then that activity will slide into the Upstate for the late afternoon and evening. Highs will stay in the 50s!

Sunday will be cloudy with isolated showers and temps staying in the 40s! Rain clears out for good early next week and temps will be slow to warm up. Highs will stay in the 40s and 50s through Monday and Tuesday before 70s return mid-week!

