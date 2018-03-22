Multiple agencies on scene of large fire at Anderson apartment complex

Multiple agencies on scene of large fire at Anderson apartment c - FOX Carolina 21

Posted: Updated:
Fire at Anderson apartment complex (Mar. 22, 2018/FOX Carolina) Fire at Anderson apartment complex (Mar. 22, 2018/FOX Carolina)
(FOX Carolina/Mar. 22, 2018). (FOX Carolina/Mar. 22, 2018).
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatch said crews are currently responding to a fire at an apartment complex in Anderson. 

Crews from multiple agencies are on scene at Huntington Apartments on Continental Street. According to dispatch, the majority of the building is on fire. 

Details are limited at this time. 

We have a FOX Carolina crew en route to the scene to learn more. 

