FD: Mauldin house fire caused by failure of electrical equipment

Crews are responded to a house fire in Mauldin on Thursday.

The fire occurred at a residence on Hyde Park Lane. Fire officials said crews arrived on scene at 4:08 p.m.

Fire was 90% involved and the wind conditions made the fire harder to put out, official said. Siding was burnt on two of the homes next to the primary house fire, according to crews on scene.

The homeowner was at home at the time of the of fire, but was able to get out, officials said.

According to fire officials, the homeowner's pets were revived by oxygen masks.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Red Cross will assist the homeowner.

Fire department officials said Friday that the fire had been caused by failure of electrical equipment.

