Suspect slashes 14 tires on Greenville Police Dept. vehicles

An investigation is underway after the Greenville Police Department said tires on numerous patrol vehicles were slashed.

According to the incident report, on Tuesday an employee of the department noticed flat tires on multiple vehicles in front of the Law Enforcement Center.

An officer who responded to the scene said the tires had been stabbed with some type of cutting instrument.

A total of 14 tires on 7 vehicles were slashed. The department said an insurance claim has been filed and the damage is estimated to cost $3,630.

