Suspect slashes 14 tires on Greenville Police Dept. vehicles - FOX Carolina 21

Suspect slashes 14 tires on Greenville Police Dept. vehicles

Posted: Updated:
Tires slashed on Greenville Police Dept. vehicle (Source: GPD) Tires slashed on Greenville Police Dept. vehicle (Source: GPD)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

An investigation is underway after the Greenville Police Department said tires on numerous patrol vehicles were slashed.

According to the incident report, on Tuesday an employee of the department noticed flat tires on multiple vehicles in front of the Law Enforcement Center.

An officer who responded to the scene said the tires had been stabbed with some type of cutting instrument.

A total of 14 tires on 7 vehicles were slashed. The department said an insurance claim has been filed and the damage is estimated to cost $3,630.

MORE NEWS: 16-year-old walks while on life support at Children's Mercy Hospital

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved?

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.